Poetry in the Park: Lakewood’s Waughop Lake

The following poem and nine others dot small white signs placed around Waughop Lake for trail users to read as they make their way along the nearly 1-mile path in the heart of Lakewood’s 350-acre Fort Steilacoom Park.

“I went to the woods

because I wanted to live

deliberately.

I wanted to live deep

and suck out all the marrow of life

to put to rout

All that was not life

and not when I came to die

discover

that I had not lived.”

Henry David Thoreau

The signs were placed at the end of March by Tahoma Audubon Society volunteers who are growing a fledgling “Poetry in the Park” initiative.

“It’s a nice little surprise,” said Dona Townsend society member and Poetry in the Park originator.

Five years ago Townsend and her husband were hiking in the Olympic National Park when they came around a corner and found a sign with poetry on it. They learned of two other locations with poetry along the trail and made a point to hike them too.

They loved the idea and thought it would be a great thing to bring to the South Sound.

A member of the Tahoma Audubon Society’s education committee, Townsend shared her experience and suggested the group look into doing something similar.

Last year marked the first year the group organized a Poetry in the Park event. It included a poetry reading and placing 15 signs at parks in University Place and Tacoma.

This year they wanted to do more. A $500 grant from the Lakewood Rotary Club made that possible.

With the Rotary money, Audubon volunteers selected 10 poems to be printed on signs and placed around Waughop Lake where they would be most visible.

All of the poems have a nature theme either about trees, water, birds or the outdoors in general. They aren’t too long either, due to the size of the sign and to keep people’s interest. The group worked with librarians from the Tacoma Public Library and Pierce County Library System, who were excited to partner for the opportunity.

The Waughop location is one of five in Pierce County with the signs this year, Townsend said. Other locations include Snake Lake Park in Tacoma, Adriana Hess Wetland Park in University Place, Thelma Gilmur Park in Fircrest and Morse Wildlife Preserve in Graham.

Townsend hopes the program continues to grow, with more partners getting involved to expand the total number of temporary signs placed around the county. She would also like to see the region’s tribes recognized and is looking to make those connections for future displays.

“It’s very satisfying,” Townsend said of seeing the idea come to life. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback and a lot of people are very interested in it.”