Lakewood Playhouse Celebrates Madisen Crowley

The Lakewood Playhouse and it’s Education Department, the Lakewood Institute of Theatre Education, would like to take this moment to celebrate outgoing Production Manager, Madisen Crowley, as she moves northward and on towards outstanding opportunities within the Seattle Theatre Community.

Madisen Crowley

While we are thrilled for her as she moves onward to the outstanding theatres in King County, and their production teams, we are also going to miss having her as part of the immediate Lakewood Playhouse Family and our day to day operations.

She has assured us that, as time permits, she will be able to return to stage manage shows for us as well, but the time commitment, and commute, would have simply been too much for her to be able to stay.

She will always be a phone call, text or e-mail away, but we will forever be grateful for the changes that she has brought to the many production elements that she has added, or improved, throughout our Organization both on the Main Stage and through our Education Program. Her work will continue in the plethora of outstanding elements that she as enhanced onstage, backstage and in our tech booth.

“We will miss Madisen’s spirit and leadership greatly,” Education Director, Deborah Lynn Armstrong, said, “Madisen has been a wonderful addition to the LIT program, not only because of her theatre knowledge, technical talent, and amazing ability to bring order out of theatrical chaos, but her warmth, steadfastness, and desire to educate others. She has laid a foundation that future Production Managers will be able to build upon. She has helped LIT grow enormously over the past year, and her mark upon the department and program will last for many years to come!”

Managing Artistic Director, John Munn, agreed; adding, “Madisen Crowley’s work at the Lakewood Playhouse is one of the shining examples, in the South Sound and beyond, of what a supportive, organized, informed and insightful Stage Manager should be when guiding the Production Team of a show. We can’t wait to welcome her home soon.”

Among Madisen Crowley’s accomplishments, was to bring Leslie Dymond into our family as a stage manager for our Education Department. She has gone on to costume, choreograph and direct many of our young actors throughout our program.

Leslie Dymond will be serving as the interim Education Production Manager throughout the month of May as we search for someone to take over the position full time.

We are currently accepting applications for the position of Education Production Manager. Resumes should be sent to Education Director, Deborah Lynn Armstrong, at darmstrong.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.

Please join us in a well-deserved standing ovation for our absolutely amazing colleague – Madisen Crowley.