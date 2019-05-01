Film explores bond between caregiver and woman living with ALS

Caregivers come from all kinds of backgrounds. People receiving care have diverse needs. The working relationship between them takes time to mature as the people involved get to know each other. In many cases, when developing a healthy rapport, caregiver and care receiver learn about themselves just as much as each other.

“This film is the story of a young caregiver who ultimately becomes a fierce advocate and devoted companion to a woman with ALS,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Not all caregiving relationships are as intense as portrayed here but the film does provide insights into the need for communication and understanding that both people need to develop. The film is a good reminder that both caregiving and care receiving are not easy.”

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank stars as an accomplished classical pianist who has been diagnosed with ALS. Emmy Rossum is featured as a directionless young college student with no caregiving background. The pair has a rocky start and rough spots throughout the story but eventually come to understand one another. The movie is rated R for some sexual content and language.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. The program helps unpaid family caregivers with a variety of supports including education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework and errands services and respite care. People can learn more about the program by calling the ADRC at 253-798-4600.