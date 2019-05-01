Escape the pressures of daily life with Pierce County Library System

TACOMA –The American Psychological Association reports that Americans are more stressed than ever before and the problem is getting worse. Inhale peace and exhale stress with free classes from the Pierce County Library System.

“People are being asked to squeeze more into their day than ever before,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Pausing for a meditation class or taking time to grab a new book to read from the library is a great way to alleviate some stress.”

Upcoming classes include:

Tai Chi Chikung Fan

Enjoy the ancient art of Tai Chi Chikung Fan and combine gentle physical exercise and stretching with mindfulness while improving flexibility and balance. All ages.

Monday, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.-noon, Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

The Healing Power of Laughter Yoga

Experience the benefits of laughter yoga. Workshop includes a brief presentation, followed by laughter yoga exercises and meditation. Adults 18 and over.

Tuesday, May 7, 7-8 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Meditation for Inner Peace

People all over the world use meditation to help them lead a more peaceful and healthy lifestyle. Join Ajili Hodari for an engaging and informative workshop. Adults.

Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-noon, South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Saturday, May 11, 2-3:30 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Meditation Practice group

A free meditation practice session for new and experienced meditators. Adults.

Tuesday, May 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Yoga Story Time

Yoga movements, books and songs for preschoolers! Ages 3-6 and their family. Registration required at www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Saturday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Studies show daily reading reduces stress and exercises your brain. Residents can also curl up with a book, movie or digital magazine from Pierce County Library to help offset the pressures of daily life.

Discover more ways to relax at www.piercecountylibrary.org.