Coffee & Conversations with Kilduff and Leavitt

Rep. Christine Kilduff and Rep. Mari Leavitt will host a small group conversation with 28th District constituents on Saturday, May 4 at 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Anthem Coffee & Tea – University Place, 3609 Market Place W. #101, University Place, WA 98466.

Come join Representatives Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt for the first of several “Coffee & Conversations” with University Place constituents. Reps. Kilduff and Leavitt plan to host these community conversations every month in towns and cities around the district throughout the summer.