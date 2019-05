This spring the City of Lakewood is again partnering with LeMay Pierce County Refuse to offer Lakewood residents the opportunity to drop off items for free at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW, Lakewood. Dates are Saturday May 4, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here to learn what is, and isn’t, accepted.

