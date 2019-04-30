X Games medalist to perform at Lakewood SummerFEST

Watch as JetCity FMX owner and X Games bronze medalist Robert Haslam performs his freestyle motocross tricks at Lakewood SummerFEST throughout the day.

When he’s not riding the ramps with his young daughter, Haslam will be at his JetCity FMX booth offering the chance for people to sit on his motocross bike and learn more about the sport.

Don’t miss your chance to see this homegrown international competitor in action. Halsam’s career highlights include:

2018 X Games Bronze Medalist Snowbike Best Trick

First person to backflip a Snowbike in competition

Nitro Circus Athlete

Internationally Recognized FMX Athlete

Haslam started his career as a weekend hobby rider at a young age and developed his skills over many years to transition eventually into riding motorcycles professionally. He competed in amateur FMX competitions throughout his early 20s while learning the ropes of freestyle motocross and expanding his ever evolving bag of tricks. From his first motorcycle at age 4 under the Christmas tree, to an X Games medal hanging on his trophy wall now at age 30, Haslam exemplifies perseverance and pushing yourself to try new things.

JetCity FMX is the premier freestyle motocross team in the Pacific Northwest with over a decade of professional events under its belt. JetCity FMX brings world class athletes from the likes of Nitro Circus, X Games and international FMX competition. Local to the greater Seattle area, JetCity FMX brings an action-packed show sure to wow the entire family.