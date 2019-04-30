Public Hearing: 2020-2025 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

On Monday, May 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding the City of Lakewood 2020-2025 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. The objective of the review is to assure consistency with comprehensive planning, to review the work accomplished under the plan, and to determine current transportation needs, including any new or enhanced bicycle or pedestrian facilities identified as needed to promote non-motorized transit.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or by emailing bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

For further information about the program, please call Weston Ott, Capital Projects Division Manager, at 253-983-7725 or e-mail at wott@cityoflakewood.us. Copies of the 2020-2025 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program can be viewed on the City’s website at cityoflakewood.us/6-year-transportation-improvement-program or examined at the City of Lakewood, Public Works Engineering Department, 6000 Main Street SW, 2nd floor, Lakewood, Washington.