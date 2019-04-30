O’Ban helps secure state funding to widen DuPont-Steilacoom Road

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s Office

The 2019 Washington state transportation budget allocates $3.9 million to fully fund the expansion of DuPont-Steilacoom Road, granting a budget request from Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County.

The project involves widening the 1.3-mile stretch of the DuPont-Steilacoom Road between the new I-5 Exit 119 and Wharf Road, which is also Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s (JBLM) Integrity Gate. It connects the busiest gate to the base with the Integrity Gate at Wharf Road and is the only route for oversized military equipment to get from Lewis Main to Lewis North sections of JBLM.

“More than $3 billion a year in commerce uses this stretch of the DuPont-Steilacoom Road. It’s critical to the economic activity and development in the South Sound, which means that the frustration drivers and area businesses feel could undermine future growth,” said O’Ban. “This improvement will contribute to the greater effort to expand infrastructure around JBLM, and will make the daily commute a lot easier on everyone. We’ll be able to see the positive impact very clearly. I am fully invested in this.”

The project to widen DuPont-Steilacoom Road is a joint effort by Pierce County, the City of DuPont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Although the road is on federal land, it is maintained and operated by Pierce County. The Design and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPAP) process must be completed by mid-2019. The project will be incorporated into the Connecting Washington transportation plan.