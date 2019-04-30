Community and technical college board to vote on applied bachelor’s degrees

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will convene its regular business meeting Thursday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the agenda is final consideration of best employment practices for part-time faculty and a proposal for student housing at Seattle Central College.

The board will also give final consideration to four applied bachelor’s degrees and hear three applied bachelor’s degree proposals. The degrees up for final approval are:

Information Technology: Application Development at Edmonds Community College

Fire Services Leadership and Management at Pierce College

Data Analytics at Wenatchee Valley College

Applied Business Management at Whatcom Community College

The degree proposals are:

Advanced Manufacturing and Materials at Edmonds Community College

Accounting with International Accounting at North Seattle College

Dental Hygiene at Shoreline Community College

Prior to the business meeting, the State Board will hold a study session May 1 beginning at 1 p.m. Members will discuss a system policy on equity and diversity, assess potential changes to the scoring process used to create the system’s capital projects budget request to the Washington state Legislature, and review major budget investments from the operating budget and potential methods for distribution.

The study session and business meeting will be held at Clover Park Technical College, Building 3 Rotunda, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW in Lakewood. The meeting agenda and background materials are posted at the State Board website. Both meetings are open to the public.