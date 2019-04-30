April 26 Parks/Trail Work Party a Success in Steilacoom

Nine volunteers answered the call to take on the weeds at Saltars Point Park on Friday 26 April. It was an amazing transformation. Two hours later all weeds were removed at the park entrance as well as on the berm below where we have planted native plants. Perfect weather, spectacular views, and great company made this work party quite enjoyable.

Thank you Mike Henderson, Dave Zink, Ann Genn, Roger Neal, Tony Forsyth, Mark Braegelmann, Cindy Connally, and Mary Lou Parnell for your dedicated efforts!

There will be further opportunities to enhance our parks and trails. Stay tuned!