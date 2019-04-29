The Sheriff’s Log: Broken Windows in Washington

Join me on a trip back in time to 1982. George Kelling and James Q. Wilson, two prominent political scientists, published an article entitled “Broken Windows: The Police and Neighborhood Safety.”

The article came close to stating the obvious: that small transgressions of law and public order, if permitted to go unchallenged, would encourage larger transgressions. It posited that people in general (and those most criminally-inclined in particular) will push boundaries and limits. If they find no resistance, informal or official, they will continue pushing.

This was viewed as a reason for police to “sweat the small stuff” like vandalism, minor thefts and public drug use which disrupted and plagued communities. Poor and unorganized communities were viewed as being particularly vulnerable: particularly likely to have their “windows broken” and left unfixed thereby inviting more “window breaking” and worse.

This concept seemed to mesh nicely with approaches to community engagement in policing. It encouraged links with the community to cooperate in fixing broken windows to discourage and reduce crime. Communities were often appreciative of the positive impacts of this approach; especially if it was not expanded to include alienating “stop and frisk” practices.

Fast forward to 2019 in Western Washington. We have a growing heroin addiction and we have a chronic homeless street culture including people with untreated mental illness. Our “windows” seem to need serious attention.

The public and news media are expressing concern about these issues on a regular basis. “Seattle is Dying” is a recent news documentary which catalogs the multiple public order, crime and civic quality problems associated with drug addiction, long term homelessness and crimes committed by the mentally ill. All of these, in turn, are associated with a myriad of minor property crimes and public health and public order issues and, occasionally, assaults and violence.

The portrayal in the “Seattle is Dying” documentary is probably somewhat simplistic and overly harsh given the difficulties which this situation presents. For example, it gives too little attention to structural unemployment, lack of low-cost housing and lack of available mental health and drug addiction treatment.

The policies in Seattle and other cities seem to alternate between (a) sincere efforts to help people by offering treatment and accommodating encampments and (b) removing encampments and dispersing the residents when camps become too crowded or crime-filled or disruptive. Too often. this becomes a futile game of “whack-a-mole” with police moving people from one place to another. Those offered help are generally allowed to decide when they are “ready” to enter treatment; a level of readiness which, for too many, never arrives.

The homeless who are mentally ill or addicted and who are arrested for minor or moderate level crimes, are often released early fostering a message of tacit tolerance. These people are costly and troublesome to process so the default option is release. And the whole cycle continues like a revolving door.

Taken together, small acts of individual disorder and low level crimes add up to major community problems. Around the region, we see adverse effects on public order, more petty thefts and some additional growth in violence as well. People continue to live on the streets and measures to offer alternatives are too often unsuccessful. The windows stay broken and public trust in government is undermined.

So what can be done? How can we reduce crime, disorder and public health risks? First, we should acknowledge that we face more than just an issue of public safety / public order. We face issues of public ethics and civic responsibility.

We have been civically irresponsible especially in our approach to mental health treatment. We close inpatient mental health facilities to save money and we end up paying more for the problems this creates. We have been late coming to the realization that the opioid / heroin epidemic will also take investment in treatment facilities and long-term treatment with medications which suppress and supplant heroin and opioid use. We need to step up and invest in mental health and drug treatment and stop pretending there is already plenty on offer.

One example of the ethical dimension involves naloxone, an opioid antagonist. We apply naloxone to revive those who overdose on opioids or heroin. This is the right and ethical thing to do. But what about when there are a series of applications to the same individual? Should we require involuntary treatment? If we do not, then we become an enabler of a deadly game of overdose roulette.

Here lies a most difficult ethical issue: the morally complex problem of involuntary treatment. It is not simple. It should not be taken lightly. People have rights. All people deserve basic respect and dignity and the ability to make choices.

But we conveniently forget that many of these people have mental health and chemical abuse problems which block their ability to make rational choices. At what point does elevating personal choice become our excuse for allowing people to experience progressive indignity and to commit slow motion suicide?

Confronted by a growing street culture filled with drug addiction and mental illness, we naturally focus on the damage to public safety, public order and public health. We see a growing number of “broken windows” in our community. But I believe we should also look to the broken windows in our civic responsibility and our deeper human ethical obligations. We should beware of the temptation to find high-minded excuses to allow the problem to continue. We should ask ourselves whether our current approach is ethical in the long run and not simply a vain exercise in redundant compassion.