A dazzling memory will be imprinted in your mind after seeing hot air balloons lit up against the night sky and choreographed to music.

Join us as we end SummerFEST on a high note to watch Seattle Ballooning as they put on a spectacular show like never seen before in the South Sound.

Five hot air balloons will glow from 9 to 10 p.m. in the field for spectators to enjoy.

What else is happening at that time? “The Greatest Showman” will play on the large outdoor screen for families to come together and watch under the summer night sky.

Make sure not to miss this year’s SummerFEST, which is guaranteed to be the best outdoor festival you attend this year! And it’s free. See picture of balloons here: cityoflakewood.us/new-to-summerfest-hot-air-balloon-glow/