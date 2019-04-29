May 15 set for Public Hearing on Tree Removal and Environmental Review in DuPont

Description of Proposal: Applications for “Site Plan Review,” “Request to remove a Heritage Oak Tree,” and “Environmental Review” for a proposed office/warehouse building totaling approximately 255,000 square feet on approximately 25.29 acres of vacant land and right-of-way dedication.

The proposal includes dedication of public right-of-way to extend Sequalitchew Drive to the north property line through the property along with a portion to create a “cultural and historic resources” area. The dedication of right-of-way will create two parcels, one on each side of the right of way dedication. Following dedication the east parcel will be approximately 5 acres and the west parcel will be approximately 16.91 acres.

The proposed building and all associated improvements are located on the west side of Sequalitchew Drive with no improvements planned to the east. The project will include grading, drive aisles and vehicular parking areas, landscaping, water and sanitary sewer extensions, stormwater collection and infiltration facility, and franchise utility improvements.

Tree removal will be required including removal of one landmark Oregon white oak tree located within the proposed right of way of Sequalitchew Drive.

File Nos. PLNG2018-008, 009 & 047.

The public hearing will be bifurcated to conduct a hearing on two appeals of the environmental determination – Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance issued by the City to begin immediately following the public hearing on the proposal. The appeals of the environmental determination have been assigned File Nos. PLNG2019-009 and PLNG2019-010.

Applicant (PLNG2018-008, 009 & 047) : Eric Cederstrand

DuPont Industrial Partners, LLC

1201 Pacific Ave., Suite 1501

Tacoma, WA 98042

Appellant (File No. PLNG2019-009) : DuPont Industrial Partners, LLC

Appellant (File No. PLNG2019-010) : Nisqually Delta Association

Location : DuPont City Hall, Council Chambers | 1700 Civic Dr. | DuPont, WA

Hearing Date and Time : Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide testimony regarding the proposal. For questions, please contact Jeff Wilson, Community Development Director, at (253) 912-5393 or jwilson@dupontwa.gov. Copies of the Hearing packet will be available at City Hall by 4:00 PM on Thursday May 9, 2019.