Kiran Nieves-Noel pages for Sen. O'Ban

Kiran Nieves-Noelof DuPont, a 10th-grader at Steilacoom High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Kiran was one of 20 students who served as Senate pages for the 14th week of the 2019 legislative session.

Kiran was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Kiran is a very sharp, insightful young lady,” said O’Ban. “She is a fast learner and went above and beyond her duties as a page. It was a pleasure sponsoring her.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students deliver documents and distribute messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Kiran said she applied for the page program hoping to learn how to participate in the legislative process and be an advocate back home. After seeing the process first-hand, she said one of her biggest takeaways is that if all citizens knew what an impact they could have on government, rather than complaining, they would start participating.

Kiran’s favorite thing about being a page was seeing how laws are made and watching the floor debates. She described them as being “so awesome.” Kiran also enjoyed interacting with the senators while working in the dining room.

Kiran enjoys playing softball, participating in competitive cheerleading, and playing the piano. After high school she plans to travel and pursue public administration. Kiran says her dream profession is to be a museum curator or forensic anthropologist.

Kiran, 15, is the daughter of Wally and Bethany Noel of DuPont.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/Pages/senpageprogram.aspx