Drummers beat the drums to beat homelessness

Submitted by Network Tacoma, Ted Brown Music, Tacoma Arts Live, and Chris Kimball.

On May 18, the 39th anniversary of Mt. St. Helens’ violent eruption, the Pacific Northwest will again be shaking as hundreds of Seattle and Tacoma area drummers will be playing together to raise money to help local homeless families.

Woodstick!

“Woodstick 2019” will be held at the Tacoma Armory, and is open to all drummers with drum sets. The entry fee is only $15, but organizers hope participants will raise pledges far beyond that amount for this worthy cause. There will be a prize for the top pledge-raiser. Cash, checks and credit-cards will be accepted, pay at the door. All net proceeds go to the non-profit organization “Network Tacoma.” For more than 30 years Network Tacoma has been helping homeless families with children get out of homelessness and back into the community. Network Tacoma has an amazing 70-80% success rate. Find out more about Network Tacoma here: www.networktacoma.org/

Doors open for load-in and setup at 10:00 AM and the show will run from 1:00 PM until 3:30 PM Celebrity drummers Alan White (Yes) and Tony Coleman (B.B. King) will be in attendance and available for autographs. Each participant should bring his or her own drum set (any size) and a small rug to protect the floor. Spectators are welcome–there is no set admission fee; each person can donate whatever amount they wish.

Thanks to Ted Brown Music Company–the lead sponsor of the event–and Tacoma Arts Live (for use of the newly-refurbished Tacoma Armory). For more information about Woodstick 2019, call The Ted Brown Music Company 253-272-2311 or CK Financial Services at 253-722-7526.

For a video from the 2013 Woodstick event, see below…

This event truly is a spectacle which must be seen and heard to be believed! And oh yes, earplugs will be provided!