Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Michele Johnson, Ph.D., featured on “Inside Olympia”

In a special appearance on TVW’s “Inside Olympia,” Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Michele Johnson, Ph.D., discussed issues facing Washington’s higher education system.

Johnson represented Washington state’s community and technical college system, highlighting how our colleges are preparing students for the jobs of the future.

Host Austin Jenkins also sat down with Representatives Debra Entenman and Luanne Van Werven to discuss what is happening on the higher education front in the 2019 Legislature.

Watch the full interview here.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.