Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue this week in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 in Tacoma have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of April 22 for drainage, paving and striping activities. During overnight ramp closures, signed detours will be in place. Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Monday, April 29

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to 28th Street from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 30

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to 28th Street from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 1

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to 28th Street from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 2

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to 28th Street from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, May 3

Northbound I-5 is reduced to a single lane from McKinley Way to 28th Street from 11:59 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.