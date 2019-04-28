Lakewood seeks Concessionaire for Lakewood Parks

The City of Lakewood is requesting proposals for the furnishing of all staffing and equipment necessary to provide food concessions at parks located in the City of Lakewood. The City’s needs are outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP). Proposals will be received until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Each proposal shall be submitted in the manner as stated in the RFP. For more information please contact Briana Schumacher at 253.983.7705. Learn more and apply at the City’s website.

