Whether you want to learn a new language, get help with a term paper, research your family history or find a new job, e-sources from your Pierce County Library can help!

Access free e-sources online in the library and from home with your Pierce County Library card.

Resources include:

Consumer Reports

Ancestry.com

Lynda.com

Mergent Intellect

JobNow

Opposing Viewpoints

Nearly 60 e-sources for your learning and enjoyment – FREE with your Pierce County Library card.

Check out the full list of e-Sources available at www.piercecountylibrary.org.

