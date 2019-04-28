Whether you want to learn a new language, get help with a term paper, research your family history or find a new job, e-sources from your Pierce County Library can help!
Access free e-sources online in the library and from home with your Pierce County Library card.
Resources include:
- Consumer Reports
- Ancestry.com
- Lynda.com
- Mergent Intellect
- JobNow
- Opposing Viewpoints
Nearly 60 e-sources for your learning and enjoyment – FREE with your Pierce County Library card.
Check out the full list of e-Sources available at www.piercecountylibrary.org.
