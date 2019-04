Come to Lakewold Gardens and experience May Fest

Submitted by Lakewold Gardens.

Lakewold Gardens’ May Fest 2019 will take place May 1-25 (10:00am-4:00 pm). Enjoy the majesty of spring flowers in bloom and amazing local artists.



JK Sanchez photography

Ikebana International #147

Tacoma Orchid Society

Washington State Dahlia Society

Lakewold’s 30th Birthday Party

Annika Jones- Pashmina Palace

Better than a Boyfriend Bakery

Just Call Susan, Picnic Lunch and Tea for Two

Linda Ricci- Side Door Pottery

Coast & Clearing

Andi Clark- Jewelry

Mountain Valley Arts

CPHS Photography Students

For more details click here: lakewoldgardens.org/mayfest/



Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98466, 253-584-4106. www.lakewoldgardens.org.