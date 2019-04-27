Pierce College hires new vice president for strategic advancement

Pierce College is proud to announce the hiring of our new Vice President for Strategic Advancement, Michael Wark. Wark comes to us with 30 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Relations at University of Washington Tacoma. He holds a Master’s Degree in Higher Education Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Washington, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations from Central Washington University.

Wark began his career as an Information Specialist in College Relations at South Puget Sound Community College. He then became the Director of College Relations at The Evergreen State College, and in 1998 joined the University of Washington Tacoma.

In his role as Pierce College Vice President of Strategic Advancement, he will lead the district’s departments for Institutional Research and Effectiveness, Marketing and Communications, and Development.

“Mike has a passion for public higher education and the transformative impact it has on students, families and the community,” said Chancellor and CEO Michele Johnson, Ph.D. “He has long partnered with our region’s community and technical colleges, and we are excited to have him play a strategic role in the advancement of Pierce College.”

Wark will begin on June 1.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.