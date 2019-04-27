Millennials increasingly suffer from top health conditions, depression

A third of millennials suffer from health conditions that reduce their quality of life and life expectancy, according to a new study of medical claims by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA).

The report found that millennials–those born between the years of 1981 and 1996–had substantially higher diagnoses for eight of the top 10 health conditions than Generation X members did at the same age. Based on their current health status, millennials are also more likely to be less healthy later in life compared to their Gen X counterparts.

The BCBS Health Index found that between 2014-2017, the prevalence rate for the top 10 conditions affecting millennials increased–in many cases, by double digits. When compared to the national population, millennials were most impacted by behavioral health conditions such as depression, hyperactivity and substance use disorder, as well as physical health conditions such as Type II diabetes and hypertension. Most significantly, the prevalence of major depression among the millennial population–which makes up the second-largest generation among commercially insured Americans–increased 31%.

Across Regence’s four-state footprint, health index rates were on par with the national average, with behavioral health conditions posing the highest risk.

“Debt, a constant connection to technology and societal pressures are all possible contributors to stress spikes in the millennial generation,” said Dr. Drew Olivera, an Executive Medical Director for Regence health plans. “Unfortunately, we’re beginning to see these manifest in a host of physical and behavioral conditions at an alarming rate that can have adverse, immediate and long-term health effects.”

Regence works to address millennial health through an integrated and accessible approach that includes behavioral health. The health plan provides telehealth services that allow members to access treatment when, where and how they need it, in addition to wellness and other programs and tools that help address behavioral and physical health conditions.

A recent Blue Cross Blue Shield Association survey also found that 68% of millennials have a primary care physician, compared to 90% of Generation X, which is an important factor in preventative care.

“Based on these findings, we’re seeing that millennials are not seeking preventative care, and it’s not only having an effect on their immediate health, but will significantly impact their long-term health as well,” said Dr. Vincent Nelson, vice president, Medical Affairs for BCBSA.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Health of America Report® series, “The Health of Millennials,” examined the BCBS Health Index, a database of de-identified medical claims from more than 41 million commercially insured members of Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies.