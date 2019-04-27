Community Coalition Celebrates Success of “Sound Food Uprising” Food & Nutrition Education Initiative in Lakewood

The Beecher’s Foundation celebrates the completion of their Pierce County pilot and looks ahead to expanded programming beginning in fall of 2019. To say thanks to the Lakewood community, the Foundation is hosting classroom cooking parties for elementary students at Lakeview Hope Academy and Tyee Elementary School. Students will demonstrate their newly- acquired knife skills and prepare fresh snacks, including cowboy caviar and aqua fresca. Elected officials, stakeholders and project funders, parents, school staff, and media are welcome. Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb will make an appearance.

The work of The Beecher’s Foundation’s in Lakewood aims to promote deep and lasting change in the community’s food-based health. In 2018, the foundation partnered with Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, the City of Lakewood, the Clover Park School District, and the Boys and Girls Club of Lakewood to implement a six-month, targeted food and nutrition initiative directly reaching 1,500 Lakewood residents. With the successful pilot now completed, the Foundation is expanding into more elementary and high schools in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Program curriculum reveals the truths of the food system; demonstrates how food is a central ingredient of social justice; and engages students in hands-on cooking. Beecher’s Foundation workshops are commercial free and age-appropriate. The pilot program included the following:

Elementary School Program: Tyee Elementary and Lakeview Hope Academy 4th and 5th graders became “food detectives” by learning how to read labels and decipher ingredient lists. They learned how to see through marketing messages and cook from scratch in this two-and-a-half hour workshop.

High School Program: Clover Park High School 9th graders and DECA students explored the state of today’s food system from an equity and social justice perspective and examined the influence teens have to make positive change. The workshop, comprised of two 90 minute sessions, included cooking and hands-on group work.

Adult Program: Parents, teachers, and interested community members explored power and influence in the food system; learned the history of the industrialized food state; and uncovered practical ways to improve eating habits and communities’ collective well-being. The four hour workshops were held at Boys & Girls Club of Lakewood between October 2018 – February 2019.

Pierce County experiences dramatic income-based health disparities. Neighbors living less than a mile apart can have up to 8 years difference in life expectancy. 30% of Pierce County adults are obese, 25%

of 10th graders are overweight or obese, and diabetes prevalence is concentrated in the lowest income zip codes. These disparate health outcomes are often driven by diet-related disease.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department served as research partner during the pilot program. Their preliminary report found outcomes which were “excellent and exceed goal metrics” and gains which “reflect excellent curricula.” The final report will be completed this summer.

The Clover Park School district has asked The Beecher’s Foundation to expand this initiative for the 2019-2020 school year, reaching 8-10 school communities.

About The Beecher’s Foundation

The Beecher’s Foundation is on a mission to build a better food future for all. Through direct programming, the foundation educates and inspires people to eat real food and vote with every food dollar. The Seattle- based nonprofit was founded in 2004 by Sugar Mountain CEO Kurt Beecher Dammeier (note: relation of Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier.) More on the Foundation is at beechersfoundation.org