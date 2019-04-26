Walk Tacoma Brewery Walk – May 1

Tacoma, WA – Learn about Tacoma’s historic Brewery District, visit one of the local breweries, and find out why Tacoma has been a draw for brewers on Downtown On the Go’s Walk Tacoma Brewery Walk, Wednesday, May 1 from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. The event, sponsored by KPG, will start at S. 19th & Jefferson at the top of the UWT stairs and end with a social at 7 Seas Brewing.

The 1.2-mile walk, led by Andrew Reeves and Jesse Dunagan, will highlight the past, present, and future of Tacoma’s breweries and district. Participants will learn about the brewing culture in Tacoma, the brewing process, as well as the history of the Brewery and Warehouse Districts.

Tacoma has a rich brewery history and in recent years has seen a resurgence, with ten breweries now located in downtown Tacoma. Exciting, new developments are being built in Tacoma’s Brewery District including: Brewery Blocks between C St. and Commerce on S. 21st, and Tacoma’s Town Center between S. 21st and S. 23rd and Jefferson.

Register for the walk online or sign-in at the event. The event is free, all ages are welcome, and American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six-event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through August. All walks in the series include activities for children provided by the Children’s Museum of Tacoma.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.