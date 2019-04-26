Steilacoom Town Administrator’s April 26 Update to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 7, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – May 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 2, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – May 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Spring Clean-up:

Spring Cleanup is a self-haul event that gives residents the opportunity to recycle or dispose of unwanted items from in and around their primary residences. It is not intended to take the place of having weekly garbage service. We reserve the right to refuse unacceptable items or limit the amount being brought in by an individual or group.

Spring Cleanup is being held on the weekend of April 27th & 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Public Works (1030 Roe Street). The event is open to Town residents and our sewer utility customers in the Arrowhead neighborhood. Identification in the form of either a utility bill or driver’s license is required for entry. No commercial haulers, landscapers, contractors, etc.

Waiting times can exceed one hour. Please limit the size of your load to a pickup truck OR 4’X8’ trailer. Help in unloading your vehicle is requested and appreciated. The safety of event staff and participants is paramount, please conduct yourself accordingly.

Parks and Trails Community Clean-up Event:

The third work party of the season will be Friday at Saltar’s Point Park from 1 to 3 pm. Our mission is to weed the entrance area to the park up top and the berm down below. No surprises that weeds and blackberries have been making a comeback. Please bring weeding tools, gloves and knee pads if you have them. As usual, water and refreshments will be on hand. Thank you for making our parks and trails even nicer.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Recently, several individuals received emails purporting to be from the Mayor or other Town staff members requesting Amazon, Google Play, or other type gift cards and provided a semi-valid reason. Other than the type of request, the emails contained surprisingly accurate information. The email, however, was sent from a bogus email address from someone who had no affiliation with the Town. This type of scam is becoming all to frequent. The Mayor, Council, and Town staff will never contact you via email requesting you purchase gift cards and provide them the numbers. If you receive this type email, please delete it immediately.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed vegetation from rights-of-way; sprayed noxious weeds along Chambers Creek Road; performed inspections on Steilacoom Boulevard in conjunction with PSE’s work; picked up litter throughout Town; and performed rights-of-way maintenance all week.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued to provide material submittals and obtaining approvals on said submittals.

Staff coordinated a by-pass truck route with the City of Lakewood for upcoming road closure.

The preliminary Notice to Proceed date is May 10th with the contractor starting May 13th. We are currently planning on closing the road May 13th. Please start taking alternate commuting routes. The road will be closed at all times whether crews are present or not to all modes of transportation including vehicles, bikes, and foot traffic.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor made new water main connections along Pacific Street and commenced installation of the storm drainage in the same vicinity. They are scheduled to continue storm drainage infrastructure installation on Pacific Street next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew provided conduit inspections for the Pacific/Washington Street project; continued installation of primary wire on First Street; coordinated with BNSF for annual testing of the crossing at the ferry dock; responded to a secondary power out on Pickett Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; jetted sewer lines throughout Town; assisted the Parks Department with spraying and mowing; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew on spraying noxious weeds; mowing facilities; and performing other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

We Love Steilacoom Association – Steilacoom Food Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association provides assistance to between 25 and 40 families monthly. The Food Pantry is located at the Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388. You do not need to be a member of the Church to obtain assistance through the Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry currently has distributions on the second and fourth Saturday’s, however, effective May 4, 2019, the Pantry will be having distributions every Saturday. Hours of operation are from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. To register for the Food Pantry, please call 253.581.1076. Pre-registration is requested but not required. For an emergency food need, please call 253.581.1076 or visit the Steilacoom Community Center located at 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388.

If you would like any additional information, please feel free to contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074. WLSA is a registered nonprofit, is managed completely by volunteers, and is funded through donations.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

Khurshida Begum shares her human trafficking survivor story and explains how sadly it can happen in every neighborhood. Learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. For information about these and events, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.

Kiwanis Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 11th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. An individual will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition.

Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate.

Garden Club Plant Sale:

Come rain or shine, members of the Steilacoom Garden Club will be at the multipurpose courts at Lafayette and Wilkes Street on Saturday, May 11 for the annual plant sale. Look for annuals, perennials, ground covers, succulents, and much more—mostly from local gardens! Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions; a representative from Pierce County Conservation District will have information about rain gardens; and local artist George Rybolt will have whimsical birdhouses to enhance your garden. Buy raffle tickets to win a beautiful hanging basket donated by H&L Market.

Gates will open at 9:00 and the sale will end when all plants are gone or noon, whichever occurs first. As you begin the task of spring gardening, remember that donations of plants from your garden or yard are always welcome. Contact is 253-720-1460 or 253-431-0481. Proceeds from the sale support the summer hanging baskets on Lafayette Street, the October scarecrow contest, holiday evergreen swags hung on Town buildings, and a holiday wreath laid at the JBLM Memorial Garden.

Mother’s Day 5K/7 Mile Fun Run or Walk

The “I Love You Mom” 5K and the JustTRI-7 Mile “Dragon” is being held on May 12th, 8AM, starting at Topside Bar and Grill. The 5K is an enjoyable, but a challenging course. It is well-marked and is 100% on pavement. Stroller and pet friendly, too! All 5K finishers receive the “I Love You Mom” medal.

For the 7-mile participants, the route is comprised of 2-loops and finishers receive 2 medals. The 2nd medal is the first of three “Dragon Series” medals. The Dragon Series are running events hosted by JustTRI each year. The distances range from 5K to half marathon.

This will be the 5th run over the past 2 years through the Town of Steilacoom. All the events have all been small, but full of life and enthusiasm. Start Mother’s Day right with a Great 5K, and then have breakfast at Topside Bar and Grill after the race! Register at: RunLakewood.com

Steilacoom Garden Club Cookbook:

If you’ve always wanted to have your recipes published, you’re in luck! Steilacoom Garden Club members are compiling a community cookbook with recipes both old and new. We need YOUR favorite recipes to include in our book. To submit recipes, please type out or photocopy and send to: Cookbook 408 Sheridan Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388. If you choose to submit electronically, send to paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us. Deadline for submission is May 15. Our book, Roots of Steilacoom, will be available for purchase in the fall.

Confidential Document Shredding Event:

WHEN: Saturday May 18th / 9 to Noon

WHERE: Steilacoom Public Works – 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom

GUIDELINES: Limit two file boxes or three grocery bags per resident. Please do not bring plastic bags, DVDs or other items that will jam the shredder.

COST: There is no cost however non-perishable food items and cash donations accepted and appreciated in support of the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry.