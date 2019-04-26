Retired Educators Breakfast at Spring Lake Cafe in Fircrest on May 2

Submitted by Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

The members of the Pierce County School Retirees Association invite all retired educators in Pierce County to meet for breakfast or coffee at The Spring Lake Cafe in Fircrest, 616 Regents Blvd, Fircrest, WA, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 am.

Each month during the academic year we schedule a “no host” Social. While this is an informal gathering, our members can provide an update on legislation that effects your state retirement benefits. The Washington State School Retirees Association is dedicated to the preservation of promised benefits for our retired and active school employees.

We also hold regular luncheons with interesting speakers throughout the academic year, provide mini-grants to current educators, and offer college scholarships to future and current educators. Through our service projects we reach out to our community.

We would love to meet you. Join Us!

For additional information on our parent organization, please refer to the WSSRA website.