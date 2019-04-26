Rail welding and power substation work begins on Stadium Way in late April

Sound Transit’s contractor will start welding rail segments on the east side of Stadium Way south of 4th Street as early as April 29. The contractor will bring in rail segments and store them on the east side of Stadium Way north of the 705 off-ramp. Crews will weld the segments together on Stadium Way south of 4th Street. Welding is a loud activity. The welded segments will be stockpiled on Stadium Way north of the 705 off-ramp.

Saw cutting on Stadium Way to prepare for the rail. The contractor will begin cutting the pavement for the track on Stadium Way, starting at Division Avenue and going south to 4th Street. After the rail is welded, it will be installed first on Stadium Way in the area south of Division Ave. Rail installation could start in late May.

The traffic control for the rail welding and the saw cutting will be set up in advance. Northbound traffic on Stadium Way will continue to be open. Eastbound traffic on 4th Street will be closed from Broadway to Stadium Way for at least one month. Some rail segments will be stored on Stadium Way through the end of the year.

Traction Power Substation on Stadium Way north of 4th St. As early as April 29, the contractor will begin construction on one of the substations that will power the trains. This substation is located on the west side of Stadium Way north of 4th Street near the stairs that go up the hill. Because of the steep slope, crews will first build a ramp on the hillside, and then will bring in a drill to build a retaining wall to create the pad for the substation. During construction, the stairs will be closed from Stadium Way to the landing mid-way up the hill. In addition, the crosswalk near this hillside will be closed across Stadium Way. Please walk on other routes in between Broadway and Stadium Way.

What

Rail welding on the east side of Stadium Way in between 4th Street and the 705 off-ramp.



Saw cutting on Stadium Way from Division Avenue to 4th Street.



Building a traction power substation on the west side of Stadium Way north of 4th Street.

When

Welding the rail segments will start as early as April 29. Then segments will be stockpiled. Rail installation on Stadium Way could start in late May. Construction on the traction power substation also will start as early as April 29. You may see crews setting up traffic control and mobilizing equipment as soon as April 24. Eastbound traffic on 4th Street will be closed from Broadway to Stadium Way, starting on April 24.

Where

Stadium Way:

Rail welding will take place on the east side of Stadium Way south of 4th Street. Rail will be stockpiled on Stadium Way north of the 705 off-ramp.

The pavement on Stadium Way will be cut between Division Avenue and 4th Street.



The traction power substation is located on the west side of Stadium Way north of 4th Street.

More

The rail segments will be stockpiled on the east side of Stadium Way north of the 705 off-ramp.

Rail installation on Stadium Way could begin in late-May.

Some rail segments will be stored on Stadium Way through the end of the year.

After welding, the stockpile of rail will be 312 feet long, 8 feet wide and up to 4 feet tall.

Welding rail is a loud activity.

The work will take place during daytime hours.

Stadium Way will continue to be open to northbound traffic. Southbound traffic will be closed. Please follow detour routes on Broadway, St. Helens and Tacoma Avenue.

Access to driveways and sidewalks is maintained.

The crosswalk at 4th and Stadium Way will be open. The crosswalk north of 4th St. near the traction power substation will be closed during construction.

The stairs near the traction power substation will be closed from the landing mid-way on the hillside down to Stadium Way.

The northbound bike lane on Stadium Way will be closed.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.