Meet Your University Place Police Chief Candidates

University Place Police Chief Mike Blair has accepted a promotion in the Sheriff’s Department as Sheriff Pastor’s new Chief of Staff. As a result of Chief Blair’s departure the City is undergoing a chief selection process.



As a part of this process the City’s Public Safety Commission is hosting a “meet and greet” event where members of the community are invited to meet the top three candidates applying to be the City’s new police chief.

Please join us on Tuesday, April 30 at U.P. City Hall, now located at 3609 Market Place West, on the second floor atrium from 4-6 p.m.

The new Chief will be announced at the May 6 City Council meeting.