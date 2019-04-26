Local Combat Veteran Gary Cushman Awarded Service Dog in Tacoma

The American Warrior Initiative gave back to our local South Sound community April 24 by giving back to local Veteran, Gary Cushman. Cushman was presented his service dog by New York Times Best Selling Author and FOX News contributor, Sean Parnell. “Sean is highly visible on our website and brings a tremendous amount of professionalism to everything he does,” shared Michael Joy, co-founder of VA the Fairway. “We were honored to have Sean at our event yesterday, he constantly inspires those around him, and drives our entire company forward. He was the perfect person to present Gary with his Service Dog” shared Joy.

The funds for the dog were raised at our boot camp yesterday together with Washington branches of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Local Real Estate Agent Billy Baker donated $3,000 towards the service dog and another $2,000 was raised through the sales of t-shirts. The remainder of the cost of Bernard will be covered by the local Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation branches.

“Seeing Bernard with Gary was an absolute honor. Bernard would nudge his body and his nose onto Gary’s leg, providing constant comfort and support to his handler” said Ethan Wilson, co-founder of VA the Fairway and branch manager of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation locaed in Fife, WA.

Bernard is a mixed breed, part German Shepard, and came from Brigadoon Service Dogs.

The American Warrior Initiative and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation provided the American Warrior Real Estate Professional training to approximately 160 real estate agents at Cheney Stadium yesterday. The mission of Fairway’s American Warrior Initiative is to educate, encourage and inspire Americans to give back to our active duty and veteran clients. A key part of this initiative is the education platform for real estate professionals. The brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces have endured incredible hardships and sacrifice to defend our freedom and often face uphill battles upon return, including the purchase of a home. These unique challenges drive the objective of the American Warrior Real Estate

Professional program to provide real estate professionals with the tools and knowledge required to better serve these heroes. Real estate agents will leave the event with CE credit hours, American Warrior Real Estate Professional Certification and a deeper understanding of what it means to serve those who serve.