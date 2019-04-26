Introducing Lakewood Rotary’s Student of the Month

Submitted by The Rotary Club of Lakewood.

At their April 19th meeting, Lakewood Rotarians honored Emika Fukasawa as their Student of the Month.



Emika is described as a risk-taker and incredibly determined. She entered Harrison Prep as a senior and has been able to successfully navigate the challenges of learning a new school culture while mastering the rigorous IB Diploma Programme coursework. She has a natural affinity for math that will serve her well in the future. She has maintained an above-average GPA and has her sights set on attending Pierce College in the fall.

Emika is also a very caring individual. She demonstrates this with her peers on a daily basis by offering support and true friendship. Balance is incredibly important to her. And, she also works to maintain balance in her life by prioritizing academic success while pursuing hobbies such as soccer.

Emika’s teachers praise her hardworking nature and determination. It is a privilege to recognize Emika Fukasawa as the Rotary Student of the Month for April.