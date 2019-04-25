SteillyCon A Success & Thank You

Steilacoom Historical School District honored military-connected families and civilian families at Family.Strong, a district-wide event celebrating Month of the Military Child. The event was designed to bring our community together for a fun night of activities and resource sharing.

Video Game Truck

The 2019 theme, SteillyCon, included many exciting “Comic Con” inspired activities! SteillyCon 2019 was filled with superhero and comic-themed games, including physical games, carnival games, board and card games, and even a mobile-gaming truck with multiple screens. Over 500 students and family members attended the event!

SteillyCon 2019 was sponsored by Project Safe & Sound (Department of Defense Education Activity Grant). Thank you to the following community organizations and resources for their participation:

Military Kids Connect

Focus

Litesprite Games

WA National Guard Child & Youth Services

Tacoma Children’s Museum

University of Washington Tacoma professor Riki Thompson

Healthy Schools Washington

Young Life

Pierce County Libraries – Steilacoom Branch

Family Advocacy Program

Simply Fun Games

Face Painting.

Thanks also to these school-related organizations and resources:

PTA of Saltar’s Point & Chloe Clark Elementary School

Steilacoom High Booster Club

Military Family Life Counselors, Bryan Foster & Valli Rebsamen

Health & Fitness Teachers Brian Kirby, Rod Enos & Keane Hansen

Saltar’s Point Elementary Leadership Groups

Pioneer Middle Staff & Students

Steilacoom High School Staff & Students

Mini Session Presenters Vanessa Lindgren Sarah Million



And a special Thank You to Pizza Hut DuPont & Farelli’s DuPont for generous pizza donations.

