SteillyCon A Success & Thank You

Steilacoom Historical School District honored military-connected families and civilian families at Family.Strong, a district-wide event celebrating Month of the Military Child. The event was designed to bring our community together for a fun night of activities and resource sharing.  

Video Game Truck

The 2019 theme, SteillyCon, included many exciting “Comic Con” inspired activities!  SteillyCon 2019 was filled with superhero and comic-themed games, including physical games, carnival games, board and card games, and even a mobile-gaming truck with multiple screens. Over 500 students and family members attended the event!

SteillyCon 2019 was sponsored by Project Safe & Sound (Department of Defense Education Activity Grant).  Thank you to the following community organizations and resources for their participation:

  • Military Kids Connect
  • Focus
  • Litesprite Games
  • WA National Guard Child & Youth Services
  • Tacoma Children’s Museum
  • University of Washington Tacoma professor Riki Thompson
  • Healthy Schools Washington
  • Young Life
  • Pierce County Libraries – Steilacoom Branch
  • Family Advocacy Program
  • Simply Fun Games
Face Painting.

Thanks also to these school-related organizations and resources:

  • PTA of Saltar’s Point & Chloe Clark Elementary School
  • Steilacoom High Booster Club
  • Military Family Life Counselors, Bryan Foster & Valli Rebsamen
  • Health & Fitness Teachers Brian Kirby, Rod Enos & Keane Hansen
  • Saltar’s Point Elementary Leadership Groups
  • Pioneer Middle Staff & Students
  • Steilacoom High School Staff & Students
  • Mini Session Presenters
    • Vanessa Lindgren
    • Sarah Million

And a special Thank You to Pizza Hut DuPont & Farelli’s DuPont for generous pizza donations.

