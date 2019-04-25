SteillyCon A Success & Thank You

Steilacoom Historical School District honored military-connected families and civilian families at Family.Strong, a district-wide event celebrating Month of the Military Child. The event was designed to bring our community together for a fun night of activities and resource sharing.
The 2019 theme, SteillyCon, included many exciting “Comic Con” inspired activities! SteillyCon 2019 was filled with superhero and comic-themed games, including physical games, carnival games, board and card games, and even a mobile-gaming truck with multiple screens. Over 500 students and family members attended the event!
SteillyCon 2019 was sponsored by Project Safe & Sound (Department of Defense Education Activity Grant). Thank you to the following community organizations and resources for their participation:
- Military Kids Connect
- Focus
- Litesprite Games
- WA National Guard Child & Youth Services
- Tacoma Children’s Museum
- University of Washington Tacoma professor Riki Thompson
- Healthy Schools Washington
- Young Life
- Pierce County Libraries – Steilacoom Branch
- Family Advocacy Program
- Simply Fun Games
Thanks also to these school-related organizations and resources:
- PTA of Saltar’s Point & Chloe Clark Elementary School
- Steilacoom High Booster Club
- Military Family Life Counselors, Bryan Foster & Valli Rebsamen
- Health & Fitness Teachers Brian Kirby, Rod Enos & Keane Hansen
- Saltar’s Point Elementary Leadership Groups
- Pioneer Middle Staff & Students
- Steilacoom High School Staff & Students
- Mini Session Presenters
- Vanessa Lindgren
- Sarah Million
And a special Thank You to Pizza Hut DuPont & Farelli’s DuPont for generous pizza donations.
