Submitted by Saltar’s Point PTA.

HARLEM WIZARDS – trick hoops and alley oops! Please join in the fun on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Steilacoom High School Gym – 54 Sentinel Drive.

Game begins at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:00. Please buy tickets ahead of time online, print and bring to event. Tickets start at $10.00, plus $1.25 processing fee. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $12. Raffle and snacks available.