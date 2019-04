STEILACOOM – The third work party of the season will be Friday, April 26 at Saltars Point Park from 1 to 3 pm.

Our mission is to weed the entrance area to the park up top and the berm down below. No surprises that weeds and blackberries have been making a comeback.

Please bring weeding tools, gloves and knee pads if you have them. I’ll have extra gloves on hand.

As usual, water and refreshments will be on hand.

Thank you for making our parks and trails even nicer.