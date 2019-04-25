Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday

We are looking forward to our 17th Annual Parks Appreciation Day happening this Saturday, April 27, 2019.

This is a great opportunity for volunteers to come out and help beautify our community — as well as earn community service hours.

This year we will be at three park locations:

Fort Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA). We will restore our historic cemetery markers, plant flowers, restore habitat around the Waughop Lake trail, get rid of weeds and scotch broom.

Harry Todd Park (8928 N Thorne Ln SW, Lakewood, WA). We will weed, paint Shelter #1, remove ivy, lay bark in beds, clean the swimming beach and West Pierce Fire conduct underwater cleaning in our swim area and will need assistance running garbage to the truck.

Springbrook Park (12601 Addison St SW, Lakewood, WA). Volutneers will prepare the raised garden beds for the growing season, plant some of the community garden planting, clean the park, remove rocks and spread chips at the playground.

Those wanting to participate should arrive at the park of their choice and be ready to work by 9 a.m. Please bring gloves, hand pruners if you have them, water, and sunscreen. We will work rain or shine, but right now it’s looking like it will be mostly shine! Please prepare accordingly.

For those who plan to help at Fort Steilacoom Park, there will be an interpretive walk led by Rikki McGee at starting at 8 a.m. at the entrance to the Waughop Lake Trail. The walk will include a brief history of the site in relation to plants, an explanation of non-native invasive plants that are a priority for removal in the park and where we need volunteers to help plant native plants to restore the habitat.

The City thanks its volunteers for helping keep our community beautiful, we look forward to seeing you Saturday morning.