Submitted by Laura Watson.

Join us this Saturday (April 27th) at 10:00am for our Learn in the Gardens series. This Saturday will be Clematis, The Queen of Climbers.



Laura has been growing clematis for the past 30 years. She has 145 different cultivars and species. She will show when to plant, prune, and fertilize. She is a highly recognized speaker and authority.

Laura is a member of the International Clematis Society, the British clematis Society, the Rogerson Clematis Collection (in Portland, OR) and a frequent speaker at the Flower and Garden Show.



A suggested donation of $10.00 is appreciated.