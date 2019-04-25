Jessica Jorgensen named Rotary Eductor of the Month

Lakewood Rotary’s April Educator of the Month is Jessica Jorgensen from Dower Elementary School.

Jessica Jorgensen.

Mrs. Jorgensen is the counselor at Dower Elementary. She has led the way with improving attendance and building a school-wide culture of Hope at Dower. She is the chair of the school’s Hope squad which focuses on the school-wide behavior management system. The system provides positive behavior reinforcements such as Dragon Awards, Hope Slips for the Hope Store, the Self Manager program, and provides intensive behavioral support when needed.

Jessica leads the school’s Student Intervention Team that reviews strategies to support students academically and behaviorally. She partners with school staff, students, and families, to create an environment of support at Dower. A parent shared with Principal Qualls that they tell people all the time that if they want their child to be successful in their education, they should have them attend Dower because of people like Mrs. Jorgensen.

Words used to describe her are innovative, compassionate, student-center and committed.