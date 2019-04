The Commission has scheduled a special meeting on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive, Admin. Conference Room, DuPont, WA, to approve previous minutes, Certify the Police Entry level and the Police Lateral hiring list.

Also please note the Regular Civil Service Meeting Commission for May 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm has been canceled and moved to May 14, 2019.