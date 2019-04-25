Christian Aguilar Pages for Rep. Kilduff

Christian Aguilar, a student at Lakes High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Christian is the Son of Zada and Derik Grant of Lakewood.

“Christian Aguilar is an excellent example of a student with a keen interest in understanding how government impacts the lives of people. I met him for the first time at Lakes High School last month and am delighted he was able to join us in the House and watch us debating issues on the floor. I look forward to more participation and civic involvement from our Lakes High School students,” said Rep. Kilduff.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.