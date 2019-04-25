Celebrate Native Plant Appreciation Week at China Lake Park

Submitted by Gail Sklar, Natural Area Stewart at China Lake Park.

Native Plant Appreciation Week at China Lake Park is Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. promptly.

Ecologist and educator Jim Evans will lead a 1½ – 2 hour explore of forest and high quality wetlands at Tacoma’s China Lake Park, with an emphasis on native plant identification and the relationships between native plants and wildlife. This will be an easy walk on level terrain. Ground may be muddy in places. Come for as long as you like — all are welcome!

This activity is sponsored by Metro Parks Tacoma and the Washington Native Plant Society. China Lake Park is at 1811 South Shirley St. in north Tacoma. Access is from South 19th St. between Pearl St. and Highway 16.