Symphony Tacoma’s Music Director and Executive Director to Run Tacoma City Marathon

Tacoma, WA- Symphony Tacoma’s Music Director Sarah Ioannides and Executive Director Karina Bharne are lacing up their sneakers to run in the Tacoma City Marathon on Sunday, May 5, 2019. They are participating in the half marathon as part of their personal commitment to a healthy lifestyle as well as promoting the impact of Symphony Tacoma to the South Sound community.

“Running is a key part of my fitness regimen that helps to keep me in shape for the podium and maintain long-term overall strength,” says Ioannides. “Like music, it feeds my soul.”

Bharne similarly runs to refuel. “I run to relieve stress and clear my mind so I can focus on what’s most important in my work and home life. Running energizes me-and I take pride in setting and achieving my personal goals.”

After the two agreed to run the race, they realized what a perfect analogy it is to the work they do with Symphony Tacoma. With a mission of “building community through music,” Symphony Tacoma brings classical music to Tacoma through live performances as well as subsidizing tickets and music lessons for students who would not normally be able to afford them. “We work together every day on and offstage to spread the joy and magic of LIVE music,” says Bharne. “Just as physical activity keeps a body healthy and fit, music enriches a community.”

To engage the South Sound, the two have created a Facebook fundraiser to support Symphony Tacoma. The goal of the campaign is $13,100, a nod to the 13.1 miles they will be running. Every dollar raised will be donated directly to Symphony Tacoma to help keep the organization “financially fit” for the 2019-2020 season. “The funds raised will help us actualize our concerts and expand our education programs in the coming year,” says Bharne.

People interested in supporting the runners and Symphony Tacoma can donate through Facebook or they can donate through the Symphony’s website.