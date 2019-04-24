Special Joint Committee meeting being held between City of Tacoma and Pierce County

A special joint meeting will be held with the City of Tacoma Community Vitality and Safety Committee and Pierce County Council Human Services Committee at 4:30 p.m. on April 25, in the Pierce County Council Chambers, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 1045 in Tacoma. This meeting will be chaired by District 3 Councilmember Keith Blocker.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following speakers:

City of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy, Daniel Murillo, Housing Division Manager, Community and Economic Development.

Affordable Housing Revenue Study, Jason Escareno, Senior Legislative Analyst, Pierce County Council.

City of Tacoma Utilization of Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Funding, Vicky McLaurin, Social Wellness Program Manager, Neighborhood and Community Services.

City-Funded Programs to Address Homelessness in Tacoma, Erica Azcueta, Homelessness and Household Stability Program Manager, Neighborhood and Community Services.

For more information about this meeting please visit the Pierce County Council Human Services Committee or City of Tacoma Community Vitality and Safety Committee pages.