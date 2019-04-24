Read with a Daffodil Princess at the Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – A real-life princess, just like in fairy tales, but for real, a Daffodil Princess will read stories to children at the Pierce County Library System on Saturday, April 27, and Saturday, May 4. Princesses will read stories, talk with children and be available for photos.

“Imagine spending time with a real-life princess!” said Pierce County Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The Daffodil Princesses will read and talk with children, giving them genuine attention. The kids love this close encounter with our local royalty.”

Read with a Princess at a Pierce County Library:

Saturday, April 27

11 a.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

2 p.m.

DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Saturday, May 4

11 a.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Noon

Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

2 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

In addition, the libraries will share books and other materials, perfect for all ages.

Find more events to enjoy at www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.