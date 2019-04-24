New Businesses are Blooming in U.P.

Spring has brought a bumper crop of new businesses to U.P. As of mid-April, five new tenants have signed leases for spaces in the Village at Chambers Bay. They include:

Trek Bikes, which will open a new 3,300 square foot retail and service/repair store near Whole Foods by the end of May.

Pensee Nails & Spa will open at 3556 Market Place W. at the end of May as well.

Pure Barre, a fitness studio with locations across the U.S., will also open in May.

MOD Pizza, a national chain with locations throughout Puget Sound, will open later this summer at 3626 Market Place W.

Orangetheory Fitness is scheduled to open across from the Latitude 47 Building this summer. The U.P. location at 3626 Market Place W. will be its fourth in South Pierce County.

These properties are being developed by Verus Partners, LLC of Seattle. They will join the other existing businesses in the Village at Chambers Bay, which include Whole Foods, T Mobile, Absolute Mortgage, Anthem Coffee, Coldwell Banker, Rainier Medical, Jersey Mike’s, Top Pot Doughnuts, Mediterranean Grill, City MD, Bliss Creamery, Sport Clips, Urban Float and European Wax Center.