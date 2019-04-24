Leavitt Welcomes Service Members for 111th Anniversary of U.S. Army Reserve

The 111th anniversary of the formation of the U.S. Army Reserve was recognized on the floor of the Washington State House of Representatives today. Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, joined with other members to honor the Reserve and thank them for their service to the state and the country.

“The U.S. Army Reserve has a long history of protecting our country and serving when we need them most, whether it be a foreign threat or domestic, a natural disaster or a man-made one. It is my honor to welcome them to the House today and recognize their 111th anniversary and thank them for their service,” said Leavitt.

Reps. Leavitt and Dufault with guests representing the U.S. Army Reserve, April 23, 2019. Credit Washington State LSS.