First Moon Fair: Let’s Talk About Menstruation

Submitted by Emma McCarthy.

Everyone should feel comfortable talking about menstruation. Let’s change the way we discuss it and give everyone all of the facts — it is a normal bodily function!

Come join us at First Moon Fair 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 4 at the YWCA, 405 Broadway, Tacoma, Tacoma, WA 98405. Geared to ages 9-16, all genders are welcome! Free parking is available in staff lot across the street!

This is a free event. Information and activities include:

MENSTRUATION MYTHS

MEDICAL INFORMATION

MENSTRUAL PRODUCT SHOW & TELL

CRAMP SYMPATHY STATION

ARTS & CRAFTS

PERIOD POWER STICKERS & BUTTONS

First Moon Fair is a Seabury school project by Fircrest, Washington, eighth grader Emma McCarthy. Emma and her female friends were tired of hiding the “period” talk around all genders and ages at their school. She wanted to open a frank and informative discussion with all of her peers, just as her family has always done with her.

“It’s a normal bodily function but only women have to deal with it. We are expected to hide it and be perfect,” Emma said. “That’s the stereotype and expectation that we are expected to live up to.”

She said society teaches girls and women to not talk about menstruation. “Because we don’t talk about it, we don’t get the information that could help us – whether it is to save your life or save your day.”

We hope you can join us on May 4! Let’s talk in the open about menstruation!

More information is available at firstmoonfair.com.

For more information regarding First Moon Fair, contact Emma McCarthy at firstmoonfair@gmail.com.