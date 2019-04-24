County Council seeks citizen member for Performance Audit Committee

The Pierce County Council seeks applicants to fill one at-large position on the Performance Audit Committee. The Performance Audit Committee studies county programs to improve economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

At-large members serve the public by reviewing audits that assure efficient and effective government through appropriate evidence and auditor independence. The committee meets eight to 10 times a year to decide what should be audited, plan specific audits, acquire audit contractors through a request-for-proposal process, hear audit reports, and make recommendations for action to the County Council and County Executive.

Most meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the County Council Chambers at the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma, with occasional special meetings. Audit reports since 2004 are posted at www.piercecountywa.org/performance-audit.

The committee is composed of six members: Councilmembers Jim McCune, Dave Morell and Marty Campbell; Gary Robinson, Finance Department director; and two “at large” members who are appointed by the County Council and represent the public. The committee has one staff member who plans and conducts audits and works with audit contractors.

The position does not include monetary compensation.

Apply by submitting an application including a: brief resume, a letter of interest, and three personal references.

By email

By U.S. mail addressed to: William Vetter, Pierce County Council Office, 930 Tacoma Ave. South, Room 1046, Tacoma, WA 98402.