Chloe Decker Pages for Rep. Leavitt

Chloe Decker, a student at Clover Park High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), Chloe is the daughter of Anna and Derick Decker of Lakewood. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.