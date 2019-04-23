UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concerts Series

Submitted by UP for Arts.

Extraordinary classical music paired with several award winning artists are featured in the final UP for Arts Spring 2019 Arts & Concerts Series on Friday, April 26, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport).

Internationally acclaimed Tenor Jon Lackey and virtuoso Steinway Artist James Jelasic will headline the concert performing music by Beethoven, Brahms and Chopin.

Featured visual artists will showcase several UP for Art board members:

Kathy Admire (photography); Barry Crust (woodworking); Lori Forrest (graphic artist and children’s author); and Debbie Klosowski (photography).

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Free parking is available underneath the library.

Located next to the atrium, Anthem Coffee will have extended hours on concert nights! Enjoy coffee, tea, wine, beer, appetizers and light menu items…..visit MyAnthemcoffee.com to see the full menu!

Special thanks to Skelley Piano, Symphony Tacoma and UP for Arts for sponsoring the 2019 Spring Arts & Concerts Series!