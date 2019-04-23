Tacoma’s South 38th Street reopens to all traffic

TACOMA – Contractor crews building connecting HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 have re-opened South 38th Street to all traffic in Tacoma. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation worked through the overnight hours of April 20 to complete the work.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, April 21, southbound I-5 and eastbound SR 16 drivers exiting to South 38th Street can turn right or left at the top of the ramp. Traffic at the top of the ramp is now controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

The southbound I-5 ramp to westbound South 38th Street is now closed for construction.

Travelers coming from I-705, SR 7 and Pacific Avenue are now shifted onto one lane across the new southbound I-5 bridge. From there, drivers now have the opportunity to exit to South 38th Street or continue to southbound I-5.

WSDOT has posted an image to Flickr that visually describes the temporary changes at the South 38th Street interchange now in place.

This temporary traffic shift will remain in place into June, or until the collector/distributor lanes between eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 are rebuilt to meet the new profiles of southbound I-5.

WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their continued patience while crews finish this important work at the I-5 and SR 16 interchange. The I-5 – SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structures and Connections project is expected to be complete this summer.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.